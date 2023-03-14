Last night a post from St. Patrick's Keady, Camogie Club said: “The pavilion at Gerard McGleenan Park will be open tonight from 7pm-9pm so that members of our community can be together to support each other at this time.

"The GAA family in Keady welcome anyone from the community, both members and non-members, young and old, who need support, company, or just a cup of tea and a chat.”

A number of local sports clubs took to social media following the sudden death on Monday. It is believed Tiernan was 21-years-old.

Local GAA club, Keady Michael Dwyers GFC said they had suspended all club activities until further notice.

Neighbouring club Madden Raparees said they were “deeply saddened" by news of Mr Fullerton’s death.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Tiarnan's Mum, Dad and brothers, extended family and the whole Keady Community,” they said.

A post on Keady town It's people & places said: “Fullerton (Keady Co Armagh) March 13th 2023 unexpectedly Tiarnan RIP.

"Beloved and cherished son of Francis and Roisin and much loved youngest brother of Ruairi, Caolan and Odhran.

“Funeral arrangements later.”

Tiernan Fullerton

It adds that his passing is “deeply regretted and sorely missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers, grandmothers Moyra and Monina, uncles, aunts, cousins and very many friends”.

It adds: “On his gentle soul sweet Jesus have mercy.”

The Mane Man barber in Armagh, where Tiarnan’s older brother Odhran works, also sympathised with the family in an online post.

"The salon is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Tiarnan Fullerton,” they said.

“Tiarnan is the younger brother of our valued staff member Odhran. Myself, Conor and clients send our deepest sympathies to the Fullerton family and Keady community on this very sad day. May Tiarnan rest in peace.”

Funeral arrangements for Mr Fullerton have not yet been revealed.

A post on Funeral Times said ‘funeral arrangements later’.

A PSNI spokesman said emergency services had attended a sudden death on the grounds of Keady Michael Dwyers GFC in the village.

