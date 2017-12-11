Tributes paid at funeral Mass of visiting US family killed in crash

An American family of four who were killed in a car accident while in Ireland for a funeral, lived their lives full of “goodness, kindness and selflessness”, mourners have been told.

Doug and Lily Alexander, both 75, died alongside their adult sons, Stephen and Doug Junior, in a road accident on the N25 near Cushinstown in Co Wexford on December 4.

They lived in Oakland, near Chicago, and had been in the country following the death of Mrs Alexander’s sister Winnie Keevey.

Parish priest Father Sean Devereux told mourners at the family’s funeral mass in Co Wexford on Monday that Doug and Lily had “lived the American dream”.

“They went to the US to build a life for themselves and through hard work they did this.

“But they also enjoyed life moments, and your memories spoken about them over the past week tell of a couple who shared what they had with others. They were generous to the end,” Fr Devereux said.

He said that Doug Junior enjoyed life, was hard working and “brought joy to others through music and had a generous spirit”.

Fr Devereux added that Stephen served his community as a police officer and also helped to make dreams come true through service he provided to the Special Olympics.

“Four people with individual gifts that they did not box up and use only for themselves but shared with family, friends and with the community.

“They will live on as you remember their goodness, kindness and selflessness,” he said.

Bishop Denis Brennan also told mourners that the “tragedy which unfolded here last Monday has touched and saddened the whole country”.

He added: “Lily, Doug, Stephen, and Doug Jnr have been taken from your sight, but they will never be taken from your hearts ... all you were to each other in life remains in death.”