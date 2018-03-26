Tributes paid to footballer who died in Crumlin crash

Tributes have been paid to a popular young football player who died in a road accident in Crumlin yesterday.

Ryan McManus, 22, died following a single car crash on the Nutts Corner Road shortly after 7am.

He was the passenger in the vehicle understood to be driven by his girlfriend, 21, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Ryan’s club – Sandy Row FC – paid tribute to the player nicknamed ‘Dingle’ on its Facebook page: “Sad news today with the passing of our fellow player Ryan McManus. Thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends. Words can’t describe how much he will be missed around the club. Always a very funny character with a big smile on his face. God bless. Dingle RIP SRFC.”

First South Belfast Linfield Supporters Club also posted: “Our club is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of popular young local lad Ryan McManus. Ryan was a friend to many far and wide including members of our own club. At this time we would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Ryan’s family & loved ones. At the same time our thoughts remain with Ryan’s girlfriend & her family as she remains critical in hospital.

A host of other clubs including Cregagh Wanderers Football Club, Victoria Athletic, Dunmurry YM, Harmony Hill, Belfast Celtic Young Men and FC United also offered their sympathies at the passing of the 22-year-old who was an Everton fan.

Inspector Pete Duncan gave the following details of the collision: “The collision, which involved a black coloured Peugeot 207, was reported to police just before 7:20am on the Nutts Corner Road.

“The male front seat passenger, who is from the Belfast area, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the collision.

“The female driver, aged 21 and who is from the Crumlin area, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.”

Inspector Duncan appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Nutts Corner Road around this time, or drivers who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage, and to contact police in Antrim on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 372 of 25/03/18 if they can help the investigation.