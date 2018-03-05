Tributes paid to former mayor’s grandson

Tributes have been to paid to the family of John Scott following the tragic death of his grandson in Australia.

Caleb Scott (14) passed away on March 2 after being involved in a road traffic collision while cycling home from school.

The incident occurred in the Whyalla Norrie region in South Australia.

Caleb’s grandfather, John Scott, who retired from politics earlier this year, served as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the 2016/17 term.

Former political colleagues and members of the public have sent condolences to the Scott family on social media.

Commenting on Facebook, DUP representative, Cllr Linda Clarke said: “So sad John. I’m thinking of you all.”

UUP representative, Cllr Paul Michael said: “Heart breaking. So, so sad John. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Alliance councillor, Cllr John Blair said: “Dreadful news John. We are all thinking of you and your family.”

SDLP representative, Cllr Roisin Lynch stated: “Dear John this is heartbreaking news. Keeping you, Audrey and your family in my prayers.”

John is preparing to fly to Australia for the funeral with his wife Audrey and daughter Sarah.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Scott wished to thank everyone who has been thinking about them.

He said: “Caleb was just so gentle. It is devastating. When we got the news, it was just a terrible shock.

“We were actually meant to be out in Australia at the minute, but had to cancel because of health reasons.

“We’ve received support from people we don’t even know and it really has been marvellous. People don’t really know what to say in situations like this, but it is comforting to know that people are thinking about us.”

An online fundraising page has been set up in Caleb’s memory to raise money for his family.

The page was created by John’s daughter, Sarah Greer. She said: “Weʼre raising £1,000 to help Caleb Scott’s family. Young Caleb tragically died in a road accident on Friday. Every penny raised will go directly to Caleb’s family.”

Thanking the public for their well wishes in a post on Facebook, Sarah added: “We are overwhelmed with everyone’s messages of love and support at this extremely difficult time.”

If you would like to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-greer?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Yimbyprojectpage&utm_content=sarah-greer&utm_campaign=projectpage-share-owner&utm_term=X2XJMv2Ga

Caleb is survived by his parents, Jon and Stacey, and brothers Jackson (17), JJ (11) and two-year-old Sammy.