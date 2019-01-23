Tributes paid to former SDLP councillor

Tributes have been paid to former Antrim Borough councillor, Bobby Loughran.

Mr Loughran, who retired from his council role in 2013, passed away yesterday.

Passing on condolences, Glengormley SDLP representative, Cllr Noreen McClelland said: “We have lost one of the best councillors I have ever known.

“Bobby Loughran was a giant of a man in so many ways, he was loved by his family, friends and the whole community.

“He served the people of Randalstown and Toome for many years on Antrim Borough Council. Known locally as Big Bobby, he will always be remembered with great love and affection. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very sad time.”

Paying tribute, Airport UUP representative, Cllr Mervyn Rea MBE said: “So sorry to learn of Bobby’s passing, a great friend for many years.

“A great colleague, one of the old brigade. My thoughts and prayers go out to whole family.”

South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron said: “Bobby was an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to work along side in council - he will be greatly missed. Thinking of the family at this time.”

Posting on social media, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Michael said: “One of life’s true gentlemen and a guiding light for me when I entered the council in the 90s RIP.”

Dunsilly SDLP representative, Cllr Ryan Wilson said: “It is with great sadness that I’ve learned of the loss of Bobby Loughran.

“Bobby was a wonderful activist for the SDLP and people of Dunsilly, spending a significant proportion of his life campaigning for much needed improvements to our towns and villages.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Bobby’s family and friends. RIP.”