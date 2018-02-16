Tributes paid to 'lovely, beautiful' woman found dead in wardrobe

Tributes have been paid to a woman found dead in a wardrobe.

Joanne Lee's body was discovered by gardai at a house in south Dublin on Thursday.

It is understood a man in his 30s sustained serious injuries after falling from a window at the same building on Ranelagh Road as gardai attended the scene.

Ms Lee, 38, was reported missing by her family on Tuesday.

Gardai were carrying out enquiries as part of that missing person probe when they found the body on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Lee's uncle John Curry described her as a "lovely, beautiful girl" as he spoke to media at the scene on Thursday night.

"I'm just devastated, the whole family is, just taken apart, just torn the soul out of us," he said.

Independent Dublin city councillor Ruairi McGinley said it was a horrible end to a person's life and his thoughts were with the family of the young woman.

"The situation is beyond imagination," Mr McGinley said.

"It's your worst nightmare."