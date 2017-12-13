Tributes paid to Orangeman Colin Martin

Tributes have been paid to Co Armagh Orangeman Colin Martin, who passed away on Monday.

Colin was the brother of Worshipful District Master of Lurgan District Loyal Orange Lodge, David Martin.

In a Facebook post the district paid tribute Colin saying: “We wish to extend our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to our WDM, David Martin on the very sad passing of his Brother Colin.

“Colin has borne his illness with great courage and has been an inspiration to many of us over many years.

“He loved the loyal orders and was always happiest on the 12th.”

Mourneview and Grey Estate Community Association also paid tribute; “Mourneview has lost another one of its own, Brother Colin Martin. Collie, as he was known to many, was a very familiar and popular face in Lurgan and further afield. Tonight as the estate falls silent can we pass on our deepest sympathies to Angie, Kirsty, Andrew and the whole Martin family circle at this very sad time and give them the strength over the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor Colin McCusker said he was saddened by the loss, “Every 12th I tried to make sure he had a ‘tune’ on our drums. He was one of the best and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. My deepest sympathy to his wife Angela, his children and all the family circle, especially his two brothers David and Thomas.”

His funeral will take place on Thursday, December 14, with a service at the family home, Trasna Way, Lurgan at midday, leaving at 12.30pm. Service in Lurgan Free Presbyterian Church, Banbridge Road at 1pm. Interment will be in the New Line Cemetery.