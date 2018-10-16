Tributes paid to tragic model Mairead O'Neill

Tributes have been paid on social media to a young model after her sudden death.

Mairead O'Neill - who called herself Mairead Leigha - was found dead in Belfast last night.

She was in her early 20s.

She had worked for businesswoman Cathy Martin in promotions and as a model.

On Facebook friends told of their sympathy.

One said: "Devasted to read this. Absolutely heartbroken! Absolute ball of a time anytime I worked with her. So much going for her I'm so sad to hear this".

