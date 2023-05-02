In a post on social media Crusaders Football Club said they were "devastated”.

“Only last week Kaylee and her team mates proudly showed of their U13 SBYL Trophy at the Crusaders Strikers first game of the season and to hear the news this evening has been heartbreaking,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chairman Ronnie Millar wishes to pass on the deepest condolences and sympathy to Kaylees family, team mates, friends and coaching staff at this sad time and asks we keep them all in our thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with Kaylees passing #ripkaylee”.

And in another tribute, Crusaders Strikers FC, said: “Everyone at Crusaders is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our U13 Titans player Kaylee Black.

"Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts, and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

When asked for a comment a PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death in Newtownabbey on Sunday evening, April 30th. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Scores of tributes have been pain to Kaylee, including: “Carol Weatherup – R.I.P to my beautiful stunning niece Kaylee You were the most loving beautiful intelligent girl with pure talent and love for football my hearts broken you are and were so loved baby girl Aunty Noodle and the 4 crazies love you more than u will ever know You will never ever be forgotten love u to the moon and back im here for you all Jen Garbutt Beth Black Karis Garbutt Jemma Black”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tribute from Newtownabbey PUP says: “Words can never express the sadness in all our hearts, on hearing the sudden passing of Kaylee Black.

“At this sad time we would like to send our condolences firstly to Kaylee’s family, her friends, her football colleagues and anyone who was gifted this beautiful girls presence in life.

“Words, no matter how kind, can’t mend your heartache. However, those who care for you wish you comfort and peace in the coming days, weeks and months ahead. Our whole community hold you in our thoughts and prayers ~RBM”

Kaylee Black

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on social media DUP MLA Phillip Brett said: “The thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the family of Kaylee Black

“Recently, young Kaylee had helped her Crusaders Strikers’ team win the U13 SB Youth League.

“An unimaginable loss at such a young age.

“Her many friends, teammates and coaches will miss her greatly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another post Antrim Town Women FC said: “Antrim Town Women FC would like to send our Condolences to the family, friends and team mates of young Crusaders Strikers FC player Kaylee Black at this sad time, our thoughts and prayers are with you all

If any of our members at the club need to talk please don't hesitate to reach out, we are always here to listen #youareenough

RIP Kaylee”.

Larne Football Club added: “As a club, we join with many others in sending our heartfelt condolences to the family of Kaylee Black, from Crusaders Strikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaylee's family, friends and teammates at this tragic time.”

Ballyclare Comrades Ladies FC also sent their “deepest condolences to the family, friends & teammates of Kaylee Black, a young player from Crusaders Strikers FC who has sadly passed”.

"A young life taken so soon,” the post added.

“If any of our members need to talk, remember that we are only a phonecall or message away. Contact Steven or any coach & we will listen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are always here.”