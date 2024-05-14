Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man in his 70s who died after a house fire in Portglenone, has been named locally.

He has been named on social media and by clergy as Neil Reid.

The fire took hold around 8pm on Sunday evening in his home when emergency services responded to reports of a blaze in the Mount Stafford Road area of the Co Antrim village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to the incident.

And the NIFRS have reported that one man in his 70s was rescued prior to the arrival of firefighters but later died at the scene, the NIFRS have said.

Another person was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

The man who died in the blaze has been named locally as Neil Reid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on Photo's of Portglenone social media page says the community ‘was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden death of Neil Reid from Mountstafford Road, Portglenone’.

Neil Reid

It adds that, ‘Neil was highly thought of by all his friends, neighbours and the wider Portglenone Community’.

Tributes underneath the post include:

‘So sorry to hear of Neil’s passing, a lovely gentleman, sincere sympathy to you Elizabeth, Johnathan and all your family’

‘Sorry to hear that Neil has been called home a lovely gentleman’

‘A true gentleman and best neighbour,Rest In Peace Neil’

‘A quiet, kind hearted gentleman. Very sorry to hear this sad news, thinking of all the family’

A death notice on funeral times says that Neil Reid was ‘called home (suddenly) on May 12 and was the ‘beloved husband of the late Kathleen, late of 2 Mountstafford Road, Portglenone,’.

He is also described as the ‘dearly loved father of Elizabeth and Jonathan’ and a devoted grandfather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death notice adds that ‘after a private interment, a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Neil will be held in First Portglenone Presbyterian Church on Thursday 16th May at 2pm’.

Earlier in a statement a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a house fire on Mount Stafford Road, Portglenone, Kilrea.

"On Sunday 12 May at 7.58pm, Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire.

"Two appliances from Ballymena Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Kilrea Fire Station attended the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to extinguish the fire.

"One male occupant, aged in his 70s, was rescued prior to the arrival of Firefighters but tragically the man passed away at the scene.

"Another person was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service”.