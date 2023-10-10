Tributes have poured in for Caroline Cromie after her sudden passing on holiday in Benidorm.

It’s understood Caroline Cromie, from Carrickfergus, passed away unexpectedly.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust have confirmed they are currently assisting Ms Cromie’s family in bringing her remains back to Northern Ireland.

The devastation of her many friends was echoed by Mossley Ladies Hockey Club, of which she was a former member.

"We are devastated to learn of the untimely death of our former club member Caroline Cromie, whilst on holiday in Spain,” said the post.

"Caroline was our 1st X1 goalkeeper for many years and no-one quite lit up a room like she did - everyone who knew her loved her.

"We are thinking of her friends and family at this very sad time”.

A post from a friend says: “Life is just not fair and you were too good. I have no words”.

Another message says: “Can't believe what I've just been told and now reading, Caroline Cromie you were 1 of the best, rest easy my friend. Sending love to Shelley Cromie and the entire family. My thoughts are with you all”.

Another close friend posted: “Devastating news so so gutted Caroline no words.

"What started off as a friend to my mum to baby sitting me then as i got older you became a special friend.

"I will always treasure our heart to heart convos and the laughs we had.

"So many memories you had a heart of gold and didn’t deserve this cant take this in at all”.

And another friend posted: “My friend, my confidant, my sounding board,

Toast & dairylea in my house when you lived here for a short time. We loved it. Robbie Williams on repeat “no regrets”

We chatted everyday all be it voice note or txt.