Tributes pour in for tragic boxer Wayne Bell

Tributes have poured online for tragic young boxer Wayne Bell - after his sudden death.

The young father who was in his 20s, passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital on Saturday.

Promotion poster from MBA (Mac's Boxing Academy) Craigavon Facebook page

The Co Tyrone man had fallen ill at a house in the Moygashel area, outside Dungannon.

A PSNI spokesman said: " Following the sudden death of a man in his 20's on Saturday 6th October in the Moygashel area, a post mortem has been carried out and the death is not being treated as suspicious."

Mr Bell had worked for R&M Greenkeeper in Cookstown.

According to Funeral Times, Mr Bell from Moygashel Park, Dungannon was a loving father of Theo and partner of Violeta.

He is also deeply missed by his parents Ian and Sharon and siblings Andrea, Josh and Ella-Mae.



His funeral will take place tomorrow from his father’s residence at 12.45 p.m. to St Elizabeth’s Parish Church, Moygashel at 2.00 p.m. followed by interment in Cottagequin Cemetery, Dungannon.

A post on Facebook from Dungannon Kickboxing Club said: "To say the Coach's and the students from our club are devastated is an understatement, Wayne was an absolute gentleman, great fighter and a true friend to all and will be sadly missed.

"We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Josh and both the Bell and Tate families."

Other tributes online included: "Such a lovely lad.. r.i.p" while another said "fine young man, RIP" and another friend added: "Gutted to say the least. My childhood was the best with you around I have had some amazing memories with you, some good some bad and some that could never be mentioned on here. Thinking off all your family as they get through this hard time. It's not goodbye forever "Wan Tan" just see you soon Wayne Bell".