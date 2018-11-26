Tributes pour in for tragic van victim Sean (Scooby) McAlonan

Tributes have been paid to Sean (Scooby) McAlonan who died after a tragic van crash in the early hours of Sunday.

Man killed in Co Antrim horror crash is named locally

Mr McAlonan died after a single-vehicle collision on the Glenshesk Road. He had been travelling in a white Citroen Berlingo van which crashed around 6:05am on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesman said: "There were three people travelling in the van at the time. Police attended along with the other emergency services. Two of the occupants were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time."

“Sadly, the third occupant in the van was pronounced dead at the scene."

A post on Causeway Coast Truck Fest Facebook page said: "The Causeway Coast TruckFest Committee would like to all extend our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the McAlonan Family at this very hard time.

"#RIP Sean another trucker taken to soon this week.

"May the motorway be long and the V8 sidepipes be always open. "

A post on Funeral Times says: Sean (Scooby) McAlonan "died on November 25 as the result of a tragic accident".

He will be sorely missed by his parents Briege Crawford and Sean Murphy and is described as "a beloved big brother, grandson, nephew and friend".

The post adds that funeral arrangements will be released later.