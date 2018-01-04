Tributes to former unionist mayor

Tributes have been paid to a former mayor of Limavady and distinguished member of the Loyal Orders who has sadly passed away.

Father-of-four John ‘Jackie’ Dolan passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry on Tuesday.

Mr Dolan, who served on the old Limavady council as an Ulster Unionist during the 1990s, will be laid to rest following a service at Christ Church in Limavady at 2pm tomorrow.

His former UUP colleague on the council, Jack Rankin, described Mr Dolan as a “gentleman”.

He added: “Jackie conducted himself very well and he was very honest. He was a long-serving member who did a lot for the town and was very well-respected.”

DUP councillor James McCorkell said: “Jackie was a great Orangeman and unionist who never thought twice about telling it as it truly was.”