Tributes to ‘gentleman’ photographer John Kelly

Tributes have been paid to Lisburn-based photographer John Kelly, who died on Saturday.

Mr Kelly passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Saturday after a period of illness.

He was well known in media circles, having taken photographs for the Ulster Star, the News Letter and a number of other media groups.

He took photographs for church organisations, pipe bands, the loyal orders and the Boys’ Brigade, among other organisations.

Lisburn Councillor Jenny Palmer tweeted: “Sad news of the passing of John Kelly “A Gentleman and true friend”. You will be sorely missed. Condolences to the Family Circle.”

DUP member Richard McKee tweeted: “Utterly shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of John KELLY.

“A character, who will be sadly missed.

“Thoughts are with the entire family circle at this difficult time.”

Writing on Facebook, 1st Lisburn BB said: “1st Lisburn BB are saddened today on hearing news of the passing of John Kelly.

John has been a wonderful supporter of the BB over many years and has captured some amazing moments on camera that we are so grateful for.

He always wanted the perfect shot and made sure everyone was positioned exactly where he wanted them.

From Enrolment Services, Displays, Group Parades, Company Photos and our Christmas Market he was always on hand to help and was able to get some amazing coverage for us in the Ulster Star newspaper.

We extend our sincere sympathy to the Kelly family circle at this time.

John will be sadly missed by all the boys and officers, both past and present, from 1st Lisburn BB”