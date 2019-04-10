Tributes to Jackie McIlwaine after sudden death

Tributes are being paid to Larne man and former antiques dealer Jackie McIlwaine.

Mr. McIlwaine passed away suddenly on Monday.

Among those paying tributes was singer Philip Magee who said: “In the town of Larne here, he was a massive personality, and I’m sure so many others are in shock.

“One of the best people anyone could meet. I’m gutted, saddened and still in shock.

“He’ll be sorely missed, will leave a big void in our town here.”

Gareth Clements, chairman, of Larne Football Club, said: “Shocked and saddened at the passing of Jackie Mcilwaine, a great friend of the family for years.”

Jackie was well-known in the town as the former proprietor of Bric a Brac at Riverdale and McIlwaine Fine Arts, at Agnew Street, before his retirement in 2015.

He has been widely described on social media as “a true gentlmen”.

One tribbute said: “A familiar and well-liked character to most of Larne gone.”