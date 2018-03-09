Tributes to man who died after bike crashed into wall

Tributes have been paid to a 44-year-old man who died after his motorcycle crashed into a wall in Co Armagh this morning.

The crash happened at the junction of Red Lion Road and Lissheffield Road, Loughgall, around 10.25am. No other vehicles were involved.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two A&E crews and a paramedic were dispatched to the incident. No one was taken from the scene.

The deceased, named locally as Barrie Meneely, is understood to be from the Lurgan area and was an avid Dungannon Swifts FC fan.

Paying tribute to Mr Meneely on their website, the club described him as “the life and soul of every game as a supporter”.

DUP MLA William Irwin said: “I am shocked to learn of this terrible news.

“It is such an awful tragedy to hear that another person has lost their life on our roads.”