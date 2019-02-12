Tributes to NI pensioner who died weeks after road crash

A woman aged in her 80s has died in hospital after being struck by a car in Co Down last month.

The collision happened on the Bangor Road, Newtownards on January 17 around 3.55pm.

Extending his sympathies to the family, DUP MP for Strangford, Jim Shannon said: “It is with sorrow that I learned of this lady’s passing and I extend sincere sympathy to her family at this time.

“I was shook when I heard the news and then it has been a case where no news was not good news and to learn of her passing almost a month later is difficult. Her family and friends will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.”

PSNI Constable Stephen Dickson is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage in the area around that time to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference 776 of 17/01/19.