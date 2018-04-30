Tributes to ‘one of a kind’ DUP veteran Oliver Gibson

Tributes have been paid to “colourful and loyal” DUP founder member Oliver Gibson, who died last week at the age of 83.

The former West Tyrone MLA passed away peacefully at his home at Mountview Heights in Ballybogey, Co Antrim last Friday.

Senior DUP figures have paid their respects to the party veteran, including Christopher Stalford who hailed him as “old school DUP but with a mischievous wit”.

Born in Beragh, Co Tyrone on June 28, 1934, Mr Gibson worked as a teacher at Omagh High School, where he was also vice principal.

He went on to serve as MLA for West Tyrone from 1998 to 2003 and also sat on Omagh District Council for a number of years.

A member of the Orange Order and the Apprentice Boys of Derry, he also served as an officer in the UDR.

His niece, Esther Gibson, was one of the 29 victims of the 1998 Omagh bombing.

A number of his DUP colleagues, including North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey, attended Mr Gibson’s funeral service at Ramoan Presbyterian Church in Ballycastle on Sunday.

Mr Storey, who knew Mr Gibson for over 30 years, described him as “one of a kind”.

He told the News Letter: “He was tremendously loyal and stuck with the party through thick and thin, through the good days and the bad.

“He was colourful and unconventional, a very intelligent man. He moved to north Antrim in the early 2000s and I appreciated his counsel on many occasions.

“Oliver, or OC as he was affectionately known, was an Ulsterman through and through who served his country both in the security services and as a public representative.

“His funeral service was a very fitting tribute to the man and he will be sorely missed.”

A close friend of Mr Gibson, Pastor William Leonard of Beragh Evangelical Christian Church, said he was “honoured and humbled” to be asked to take part in the funeral service.

He spoke of Mr Gibson’s “long and distinguished” political career, adding: “He served everyone that came to him with fairness and diligence.”

Mourners also heard of Mr Gibson’s long teaching career and the many school trips he organised for students, as well as his dedicated work for the people of West Tyrone.

Pastor Leonard added: “Oliver was a man of vision and with the energy and ability to accomplish his vision.

“He was larger than life and a generous person. As I remember Oliver today, I remember him first and foremost as a loyal friend.

“His death has been a great shock and loss to all his many friends and relations.”

After the service, Mr Gibson was laid to rest in the adjoining graveyard.

He is survived by his wife Audrey, children Hazel, Audrey, Valerie and Samuel, grandchildren and brother Norman.