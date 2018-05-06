Tributes to SF councillor’s son after farm site death

A man who lost his life in what is believed to have been a workplace accident at a farm in Co Down has been named as the son of a Sinn Féin councillor.

Toirdealbhach Larkin, son of Newry and Armagh councillor Mickey Larkin, is thought to have lost his life after suffering crush-type injuries in an incident at a farm in the Kinallen Road area, near Katesbridge on Friday.

Newry and Armagh Sinn Féin MLA Megan Fearon paid tribute to her party colleague’s son following the incident.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the tragic death of Toirdealbhach,” she said.

“The thoughts and prayers of all are with Toirdealbhach’s family as they come to terms with the news of his tragic death and I extend my condolences to them on behalf of myself and Sinn Féin.”

GAA club Drumintee GAC also paid tribute, saying: “The committee and members of Dromintee GAC deeply regret the death of Toirdealbhach Larkin son of local councillor and loyal Club supporter Mickey Larkin.

“We tender deepest sympathy to Mickey and to the entire family circle on this sad occasion.”

Mr Larkin was aged in his 20s. He is believed to have been working on the construction of a of a building at the farm site, which involved pouring concrete between two large plates of steel in order to form a wall.

One of these fell and crushed Mr Larkin, who it is thought may have been underneath for some time by the time emergency services reached him.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10.07am on Friday, saying a male was unconscious.

Two accident-and-emergency crews were dispatched, and the air ambulance was also summoned to the scene.

In a death notice, Toirdealbhach Larkin is described as the “loving son of Sandra McCartney and Michael Larkin.”