Tributes to tragic Pride of Ardoyne bandsman Thomas Gordon

A Belfast father-of-four who passed away suddenly has been hailed as a “genuinely nice guy who would have done anything for you.”

Tributes have poured in for 36-year-old Thomas Gordon, a popular member of Pride of Ardoyne flute band.

The Glencairn man, who was employed as a security guard, is understood to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

His grieving brother-in-law William Coggles told the News Letter he would be “sorely missed” by all those who knew him.

“Thomas was a really hard working, genuinely nice guy. He was always friendly and would have done anything for you. He was just a really great bloke and was well-liked.

“We are all shocked and devastated by what has happened.”

Taking to social media to express their “deep shock” at Thomas’s death, the Pride of Ardoyne posed on Facebook: “This is another tragedy that will be felt again unfortunately throughout the ranks of our band.

“Thomas was devoted to his family and children always going that extra bit to provide even just for the simple things, Our thoughts are with his family at this time and he will be remembered forever by the members and officers of the Pride of Ardoyne.”

“When we walk, you walk”

Oldpark Councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston also offered her condolences to Thomas’s loved ones, posting:”Sad news. Thinking of Thomas’s nearest and dearest.”

Another Facebook user wrote: “I still can’t believe it... true gentleman.”