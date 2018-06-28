Tributes to young footballer after sudden death

A footballer who died suddenly at home has been described as a “massively popular figure”.

Eamon O’Connor, a player with Belfast Celtic’s under 19 team, died suddenly on Monday.

His club posted a touching tribute to him on social media.

“Belfast Celtic are devastated to hear the news of the passing of youth player Eamon O’Connor,” the club said in its statement.

“Eamon had just joined our newly formed U19s recently but had already made a big impact on many at the club. Eamon played his first game for the club two weeks ago where he turned in a man of the match performance in his teams first ever game.”

The club spokesperson continued: “A talented footballer with a fantastic attitude, he was a massively popular figure within the U19 set up and will be a great loss to everyone at the club.

“Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and team mates, past and present at this sad time.”

Mr O’Kane was described in a family notice as the “dearly beloved son of Nicola and the late Joseph and much loved brother of Sean-Paul, Joseph and Joel.”

His funeral will take place at Corpus Christi Church for 9.30am with internment afterwards in the City Cemetery.