Tributes to young mother

Tributes have been paid to a young Portadown mum who passed away yesterday (Sunday, September 23).

Lynsey Courtney died peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Belfast City Hospital.

Late of Loughgall Road, Portadown. Lynsey, was the devoted mother of Callum, precious daughter of Ron and Sandra, beloved sister of Keith and Gareth, and much loved Auntie of Katie-Lyn.

Funeral service on Thursday at 1.30pm in Drumcree Parish Church with committal following in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please by request.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for the benefit of Friends of Cancer, c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS.