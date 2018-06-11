Trio left with serious injuries after crash

Three people have been seriously injured after crash in Co Down last night.

The two-vehicle collision, involving a white Skoda Octavia and a red Toyota Yaris, happened on the Saintfield Road in Carryduff shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

Police said three people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are serious but not believed to be life threatening.

Officers said they want to speak to the driver of a red Seat Ibiza who at the time had been travelling close to the red Toyota Yaris.

The PSNI also appealed for dash cam footage that might have captured both vehicles prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.