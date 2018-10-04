Trio of tenants open their doors at new Marlborough Retail Park

Marks & Spencer, O’Neills and Air-tastic Trampoline Park have all opened their doors today (Thursday, October 4) in the recently completed Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon.

Built by Portadown firm Turkington Developments, the former 80,000 sq ft B&Q site has been extensively redeveloped as part of a £7 million project which will see more retailers join the initial trio.

John Woods, manager of M&S in Craigavon

A further phase of development is currently in progress which will see the retail park add Starbucks and Burger King to its list of leading retailers and leisure providers.

Planning permission has also been secured for Captain Green’s Adventure Golf.

Simon Layton, M&S Head of Region for Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand-new M&S Foodhall in Craigavon, creating 56 jobs for the local community.

“Store Manager John Woods and his team look forward to bringing the very best of M&S Food to the local community in Craigavon.”

Stephen Thompson, O’Neills Sports Area Manager said: “O’Neills’ product is well established in the Craigavon area, however, this new store and fit-out is set to take the brand to another level.

“Celebrating 100 years in business, we are excited to welcome visitors to see for themselves how far the brand has evolved.”

Sharyn Ingrey, Area Manager for Air-tastic Trampoline Park added: “We are very excited to be bringing Air-tastic to Craigavon and we can’t wait to open. Our state-of-the-art trampoline park is a destination for the entire family.

Commercial property agencies CBRE and Cushman Wakefield are acting on behalf of the landlord on the leasing of the scheme.

Alana Coyle, director at CBRE said: “We are confident that these leading retailers and leisure providers will act as a major catalyst in attracting continued future investment and generating further development at Marlborough Retail Park.

Michael Pierce of Cushman Wakefield added: “The addition of these leisure and food and beverage offers at the scheme will add another dimension to the retail park and give customers in the Craigavon area a greater choice and range of activities closer to home, without the need to travel to larger centres.”

Shane Murphy, Property Development Manager at Turkington Developments said: “We are pleased to bring this former B&Q unit back into use as a strategic town centre site, having worked with the Council and local stakeholders through the planning process to deliver another substantial investment in the area.”

Phase One works are now complete with two new ‘drive thru’ restaurants expected to be ready for Christmas.”