Trio’s front row seats at the Royal wedding

It was a weekend to remember for three Portadown ladies as they enjoyed a front row seat to the Royal wedding.

Portadown trio, Doreen Hamilton, Andrea Donaldson and Esther Liggett travelled to London to sample the atmosphere as Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on Saturday afternoon.

After flying to London on the Friday evening, the three ladies arrived nice and early on Saturday morning in historic Windsor to ensure they had a good view.

Speaking to the Portadown Times, Esther was still buzzing about being part of an incredible atmosphere

She said: “We were right on the very front it was unbelievable.

“We arrived around 8am but we got a very good space, we thought about going to the Long Walk but there was a lot of people.

“We walked about and got a good space, we walked into the high street and we were right on the very front it was amazing.

“It was a very narrow street, but we spoke to the policeman beside us and he said it was probably one of the best places to stand because it was quite narrow.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable, with the good weather and everybody was in good form.

“We met lots of lovely people from everywhere. Really lovely people.

“There was no screen around us, you could hear the people cheering, the policeman we were speaking to was keeping us well informed.

“The day just flew in, everybody was in really good form.”

Then after hours of waiting, the moment the trio had been waiting for, the happy couple drove past in their incredible horse drawn carriage.

Esther added: “Harry was on our side, so we got a better view of Meghan, we gave them a wave and cheered and blew them a kiss, they waved back, it was amazing to be so close.

“The dress was amazing, it was very much her.

“It was simple and elegant, very much her, she doesn’t need anything over-stated.”