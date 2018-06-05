Troubles legacy consultation ‘one-sided and toxic’: former moderator

The government’s consultation on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles has been branded “toxic” and the “pursuit of the unobtainable” by a former Presbyterian moderator.

Addressing the Presbyterian general assembly in Belfast, Rev Dr John Dunlop said the process, which was launched by NI Secretary Karen Bradley last month, can do no more than deliver a “partial truth”.

Dr Dunlop said that in addressing how we deal with our troubled past, we need to “cease to pursue the unobtainable and cease to promise people something that cannot be delivered”.

He said that, as only the written records of the state are available for scrutiny, “individual members of the security forces will be pursued over allegations of wrongdoing, but those responsible for terrorist atrocities will not,” and added: “Truth recovery is going to be unbalanced.”

Dr Dunlop also said that those making claims of security force ‘collusion’ with loyalist paramilitaries were attempting to rewrite history.

“Whenever [collusion is raised] that happens it means the narrataive is being rewritten,” he said.

“Meanwhile, those associated with violent paramilitary groups are riding off into the sunset – and into power.”

The public consultation was launched by the NIO on May 11 and will run until 5pm on September 10.

On its launch, Mrs Bradley said: “There are no easy answers for addressing such a traumatic and difficult period in our history. The government believes that the approach provided for under the Stormont House Agreement is the best way forward ... proceeding in a manner that is balanced, proportionate, transparent, fair and equitable.”

She added: “I am confident that the new legacy bodies will be a significant improvement on what we have now for the victims and survivors of terrorism and for former members of the armed forces and police officers.”

Following Dr Dunlop’s assembly address, he was invited to submit his views in writing for them to be included in the Presbyterian Church’s own submission to the consultation.

Those wishing to make a submission can do so by email to legacyconsultation@nio.gov.uk or in writing to the Legacy Policy Team, NIO, Stormont BT4 3SH.