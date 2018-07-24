Troubles veterans in GB ‘only hit by mental health problems years later’

Veterans of the Troubles who live in Great Britain are surprised to find that significant mental health issues relating to their service can affect them many years after they have left the Province, a specialist doctor has said.

Dr Walter Busuttil, director of medical services at charity Combat Stress, said many veterans from Great Britain try to “shake the dust off their feet” in relation to the Troubles and are “embarrassed” many years later to find they are suffering mental health issues as a legacy of tours where they faced off against terrorists and saw friends and colleagues killed.

Dr Walter Busuttil, Medical Director and Consultant Psychiatrist with charity Combat Stress

Asked if Great Britain-based veterans of the Troubles might take longer to be diagnosed for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than those based in Northern Ireland, because they may be more isolated from informed help, Dr Walter Busuttil said he believes this is a major issue.

“I think in Northern Ireland there is a unique environment there in that people who remain there are perhaps aware of the dangers caused to their mental health by the Troubles in that they will know people that have been for help,” he said.

“Whereas once you leave Northern Ireland many people just dust their shoes of Northern Ireland and go and live in another country and they think that they have left the Troubles behind them. Of course they haven’t. And then they are very isolated so there is no one to discuss anything with really and perhaps they are too embarrassed to ask for help as well.

“So anecdotally it is understandable that if people are living in isolation in other parts of the UK, that they are perhaps less aware and perhaps less likely to ask for help.”

Asked if this is evident among his client base of over 3,000 veterans, he replied: “Absolutely”.

“So the veteran who has served in Northern Ireland or maybe was born in Northern Ireland and leaves Northern Ireland finds it surprising, perhaps, to imagine 10-15 years later that he has got a problem related to Northern Ireland.”

This is “not uncommon” among veterans living in England Scotland and Wales, he said. “It happens. We have the huge rate in terms of 13.3 years before people ask for help [in relation to Northern Ireland service]. So that is a pretty clear kind of figure isn’t it for Northern Ireland veterans.”

The biggest source of PTSD for UK military veterans has up until recently been from their service in Northern Ireland, he said.

Dr Busuttil says there has been a dramatic increase in demand from veterans for their services for mental health support, from 950 to 2,500 in the period 2007 to 2014 – and that 82% of the clients have PTSD.

Much of this rise could be due to better education and awareness of his organisation and the issues – they do not know.

“The veterans helpline sees 12-14,000 calls a year. So we are extremely busy.”

“Of course there are still Northern Ireland veterans coming forward for the first time who served in the Troubles. But maybe in late 2016 the combined number of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans across the UK compared to the Northern Ireland veterans in terms of who is coming forward, in fact overtook Northern Ireland.

“In total the UK Iraq and Afghanistan veterans have overtaken UK soldiers that have served in Northern Ireland.”

More Northern Ireland veterans who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan are now coming forward for mental health support.

“Probably, they haven’t quite overtaken the ones who have served in Northern Ireland in the Troubles but they are coming close. We don’t have figures, it is anecdotal but that is the feeling now from the clinical staff on the ground.”

Some 82% of these veterans have PTSD, usually with depression and alcohol dependency also a common factor.

The demand for the charity’s services varies over time according to how long ago the conflict was and when veterans start to feel the impact.

“The top of the pops used to be Northern Ireland, then the Balkans (Bosnia, Kosovo) and then Gulf War I and the Falklands. And since 2007 Iraq and Afghanistan have, combined, have increased quite dramatically ... they have overtaken Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland veterans were only overtaken as the largest block in late 2016, but still make up a significant proportion of clients.

On average it appears that veterans are coming forward sooner and sooner for mental health support. The average number of years soldiers wait after leaving the military is as follows:

• Afghanistan: 2 years

• Iraq since 2003: 3.3 years

• The Balkans: 5.8 years

• Gulf War I: 8.7 years

• Falklands: 14.9 years

• N Ireland: 13.3 years

The reason younger veterans come forward sooner is due to better education, he said. “So the longer you have been a veteran with a chronic mental illness, the less likely it is that you will have real support around you.

“Many times it is the support you have around you that makes you go and get help.”

