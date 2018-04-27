Trump ‘really wants to meet Queen’

Donald Trump “really wants” to meet the Queen when he visits the UK, the US ambassador to Britain has confirmed.

Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson said that details of the president’s activities during his UK trip on July 13 were yet to be finalised, but said he would “definitely” be coming to London, despite warnings of likely demonstrations.

Mr Johnson told LBC radio that Mr Trump was “thick-skinned” enough to deal with protests, and suggested that he might be able to win over critics such as London mayor Sadiq Khan and Commons speaker John Bercow.

Mr Khan responded to Thursday’s announcement of the July visit by saying that in London, Mr Trump would “experience an open and diverse city that has always chosen unity over division and hope over fear. He will also no doubt see that Londoners hold their liberal values of freedom of speech very dear.”

Concern over possible demonstrations is thought to have played a part in the cancellation of a trip to open the new US embassy in London earlier this year, though Mr Trump blamed that cancellation on his anger over a “bad deal” America got on the site south of the Thames.

The threat of protests is also believed to have been behind the postponement of a state visit mooted for 2017.

Such a state visit – which would involve lavish ceremonies and a stay at Buckingham Palace – has been put off indefinitely, though Number 10 insists the invitation stands.

And Mr Johnson said it may take place in 2019, telling LBC “maybe next year he will do that – I think so”.

The ambassador was unable to confirm who Mr Trump will meet in July, but said: “I think he really wants to meet the Queen. I think he has a really positive view, he knows that the value-added of the royal family and what they bring to the table is enormous.”

Asked how concerned the president is about protests, Mr Johnson said: “He’s very thick-skinned. He knows what he wants to do and he speaks in a very clear and unusual way from most politicians.”

His style means he “is going to get a lot of criticism”, but that “in the end, people are starting to, even now, realise that where he is going is a good direction”.

He added the President can “bring so much to the table, particularly during Brexit and after Brexit” and Mr Khan and Mr Bercow “might change their opinion” of him.

Mr Trump, whose mother was born on the Isle of Lewis, often visited Scotland before becoming president, with his last trip in 2016.

Mr Johnson said: “The Scots are tough and argumentative. All the things he brings to the table to the American people come from Scotland.”

In a sign of the difficulties in dealing with the Trump White House, No.10 had hoped to co-ordinate releasing details of the trip, but the president’s press secretary slipped out the information first during a “take your child to work day” event.

Asked if the Prime Minister had a message for protestors, a No.10 spokesman said “we have a vital and strong relationship with the US, but we are a free and open democracy”.