TT 2018: Manx rider Dan Kneen killed following crash in practice

Manx rider Dan Kneen has died following a crash during practice for the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday evening.

The Tyco BMW rider came off on the first lap of the Superbike session at Churchtown on the run towards Ramsey.

Dan Kneen pictured before practice on Tuesday evening at the Isle of Man TT.

Kneen joined the Moneymore-based team after impressing last year at the Ulster Grand Prix, when he was called in as a replacement for the injured Ian Hutchinson.

He made a winning start to the new road racing season at the Tandragee 100 earlier this month, where he won the feature Superbike race after finishing as the runner-up in the opener.

His death comes 15 years to the day when TT legend David Jefferies was killed in practice at the event, riding for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

A statement said: "ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Dan Kneen, 30, from Onchan in the Isle of Man died this evening following injuries sustained during the Superbike qualifying session on the Isle of Man.

"Dan had an accident at Churchtown on the first lap of the session and died at the scene of the incident.

"Dan made his mountain course debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2008 and won an unprecedented three races – the Junior, the Newcomers C and the Ultra Lightweight MGP Races.

"He achieved his first TT podium in last year’s Superstock Race, finishing third in the Superstock TT Race. He has a fastest official lap of 130.347mph which he set in last year’s Superstock Race and recorded a lap of 132.258mph (17:06.994) in last night’s Superbike qualifying session.

"ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Dan's partner Leanne, his family and his many friends in the road racing community and beyond."

In a second incident, a rider was involved in a collision with a course car at Ballacrye.

The session was abandoned after a full course red flag was declared, with riders brought back to the grandstand in the opposite direction.