TT 2022: Monday's racing delayed after red-flag incident at end of Supersport race | Repairs being carried out to Recticel safety fencing

Michael Dunlop claimed his 20th TT victory before the race was stopped at 11.50am.
Repairs are being carried out to a section of Recticel safety barriers. It is understood the crash happened at the 27th Milestone.
The Sidecar race, added to Monday’s schedule after the race was abandoned on Saturday following a fatal crash that claimed the life of French passenger Olivier Lavorel, was due to start at 1.10pm.
A new start time of 2.15pm was announced for the two-lap Sidecar opener.
The Superstock race will now be held in the evening.
More to follow.