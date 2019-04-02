TUV ‘bring common sense approach’ to Mid and East Antrim

Veteran Carrickfergus councillor May Beattie joined her new TUV colleagues as Mid and East Antrim candidates handed in their nomination papers for next month’s council election.

Alderman Beattie, who switched parties after failing to get selected for the DUP in Knockagh, was accompanied by party leader Jim Allister at The Braid yesterday (Monday).

TUV leader Jim Allister with Coast Road candidate Ruth Wilson.

The party’s nine-strong team for the May 2 contest also includes sitting Coast Road Cllr Ruth Wilson and Larne Lough candidate James Strange.

Mr Allister said: “With parliament having defied the people over Brexit; Stormont in perpetual shambles; RHI and holiday junkets having shamed politics, it would be easy for voters to turn their back in disgust, but your vote is your voice. Use it to call a halt. TUV and I tell it as it is; we can do it so much better with your vote.”

Mr Allister expressed himself delighted with his party line up.

“This is a team with a wide breadth of life experience who will bring diligent service and a common sense approach to council affairs.”

Larne Lough candidate James Strange with TUV leader Jim Allister.

Group leader on the local authority, Cllr Timothy Gaston said: “Much of Mid & East Antrim has experienced the benefit of strong TUV representation, with the recent battle over the rates being an example of how TUV fights for the ratepayers, but we want to return in greater numbers and make an even greater impact.

“TUV is not there to make up the numbers but to make a difference. Nor, are we there as rubber stamps for council officers, as some councillors seem to view their role.”