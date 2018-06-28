Twelfth is about Battles, not the Bottle, says Orange Order

Belfast Orangefest has launched its latest campaign to encourage responsible and respectful behaviour around the Twelfth of July celebrations in the capital city.

The initiative seeks to build on recent success in reducing the public consumption of alcohol and encouraging moderation.

Posters promoting the ‘It’s about the Battles not the Bottle’ will appear on buses and various billboards across Belfast in the run up to next month’s Twelfth.

Given the Armistice centenary later this year, the 2018 campaign aims to highlight the various battles during the First World War, in which over 200,000 Orangemen served across the world.

They include the Somme, Gallipoli, Loos, Jutland, Vimy, Messines and Ypres.

Grand Master of the County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast, Spencer Beattie, said: “This is the third consecutive year of our alcohol awareness campaign which has been well received by those attending our annual Twelfth demonstration, and wider society. We look forward to building further on such notable progress.

“Our key message again to those enjoying the festivities is, if drinking, do so in moderation. Given the theme of this year’s campaign, it is important to remember as well as celebrating we are also commemorating.”

Mr Beattie added: “We want everyone to enjoy the Twelfth, both those parading and spectating. I would ask everyone to remember it’s about the Battles not the Bottle.”