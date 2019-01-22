Two arrested after puppies recovered near Larne Harbour

Two men were arrested following the recovery of puppies at Harbour Highway, in Larne, last Wednesday.

The men, aged 43 and 57, have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

One of the rescued puppies.

Police received a report of suspicious activity at the Harbour Highway around 11.25 pm last Wednesday (January 16).

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information about this incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1319 of 16/01/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, contact the animal welfare officer in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on 028 25633134.