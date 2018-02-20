Two arrested and cannabis plants seized in east Belfast

Two people have been arrested and 10 cannabis plants seized after police raided a property in east Belfast this afternoon.

Officers from Neighbourhood Policing Team in east Belfast arrested a 47-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of drugs offences. The pair remain in police custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesman said: "We know drugs are an issue of concern for the local community in east Belfast and understand the misery drugs can cause to communities, to families and to those who get involved in drugs.

"We will continue to disrupt and arrest those involved in the sale and supply of drugs, bring individuals before the courts and work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity.

“The most effective way to reduce the harm caused by drugs is for police and communities to work together and we would appeal to the community to report anything suspicious on 101.

"Alternatively information about crime can be reported anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”