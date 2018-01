Two men have been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of senior Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson in Co Donegal in 2006, RTE has reported.

Mr Donaldson was shot dead at an isolated cottage near Glenties in April 2006.

The 55-year-old had been living there since his exposure as an MI5 agent the previous year.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 30s, were arrested on Sunday night and are being held at Letterkenny Garda Station, RTE reported.