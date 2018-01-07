Two assaulted by men with baseball bats in Co Antrim

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a property in the Clonmore Walk area of Newtownabbey on Saturday night.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported to us that at around 8.30pm, the front windows of a house were smashed and entry gained by three males wielding baseball bats.

“Two men in their 50s were assaulted inside the property. One sustained a cut to the back of his head and the other a large cut to the top of his head and a suspected broken arm. Both were treated in hospital for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“We are appealing for anyone with information that could be useful to our investigation or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around 8-8.30pm last night to contact detectives at Antrim police station on 101 quoting reference number 1279 of 06/01/18.”