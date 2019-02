Two people have been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI said a woman, aged 33, and a man, aged 23, are due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The pair were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of the murder of Pat Ward, whose body was found in an alleyway in McCrea Park in Clogher at about 8.15am on Saturday.

Mr Ward, aged 30, was originally from Sligo but he had been living in Clogher in recent times.