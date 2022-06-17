Two children in hospital after bike accident

The incident occurred shortly before 5pm. It’s understood off-road bikes were involved.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched three emergency crews and a doctor to the scene, and also tasked the Air Ambulance to the incident.
Both children were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, one by air ambulance and the other by an ordinary ambulance.
Writing on Facebook last night, SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said: “A serious incident has taken place tonight in the Dunclug area. Children are severely injured and in hospital.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families. I wish them speedy recovery. I also thank those local people who tended to the injured immediately after the incident and to the emergency services who administered first aid and ensured the injured got the best medical treatment.”