Two churches on same road broken into

Two churches on the same Co Tyrone road have been broken into and damaged..

Audio-visual equipment and around £450 of cash was stolen from Clogher Valley Free Presbyterian Church in Fivemiletown.

The building was also vandalised.

St Mary's Catholic church only 500 metres down Fivemiletown's Ballagh Road was also targeted.

Nothing was stolen but an internal door was extensively damaged.

A silver coloured Peugeot car believed to have been involved in both raids was abandoned on the Ballagh Road.

The break-ins happened between late afternoon/early evening on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The cash stolen from the Free Presbyterian Church included school children's dinner money and funds from the Sunday school for missionary work.

DUP leader Arlene Foster condemned those responsible.

"It is disgraceful that anyone would target a church building and it is vital that those responsible are brought to justice," she said.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.