Two dead and others injured after horror smash in Donegal seaside resort

Two people have died following a single-vehicle road crash in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

A man aged in his 20s, understood to be from Fermanagh, died along with a woman of a similar age when the Peugeot 306 car in which they were travelling struck a wall in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Both are understood to have been passengers in the vehicle.

A man, also aged in his 20s, later presented himself at Ballyshannon police station where he was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Republic’s Criminal Justice Act, Garda said.

Three other people are reported to have suffered serious injuries and are being treated at a hospital in Sligo.

The two men and a woman are also thought to have been passengers in the car when the collision occurred shortly before 3.30am.

The names of the two people who died have not yet been officially released but Fermanagh Ulster Unionist councillor Diana Armstrong knows the family of the young man who died.

She said the deaths were a tragedy for the entire community, but especially for the families concerned.

“I would like to convey my profound sympathy to the families of those involved, indeed I knew the family of young man who died, I have been friends with them for some time.

“I knew him as a young boy growing up who idolised his daddy. I can only imagine the anguish and devastation the family must be feeling.”

Ms Armstrong added: “I also extend to the families of the other deceased and injured my sincere condolences at this very difficult time. To the ambulance, fire crews, Garda and first responders who attended what must have been a harrowing scene, my thoughts are also with you.”

Garda forensic collision investigators and uniformed officers remained at the accident scene yesterday afternoon and the road was closed to traffic for several hours.

In a statement, Garda said: “A man (20s) has presented himself to gardai in Ballyshannon in relation to the single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Eastend, Bundoran, Co Donegal in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, 19 August, 2018.

“He was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Friends of the young man who died paid tribute to him as an “amazing” lad.

“One of the most amazing lads I have ever had the pleasure of meeting and having as part of my life.

“Plenty of unforgettable memories, nights out, road trips and wee heart to hearts in the car,” one female friend said.

“The worst news I could ever hear. Love you,” she added.

Another friend said: “Rest easy brother, you’ll be missed.”

Anyone with information about the collision has been asked to contact gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda station on 00353 (0) 71 9858530.