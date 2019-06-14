Two dead as light aircraft crashes in Republic of Ireland

The bodies of two men have been recovered from the wreckage of light aircraft that crashed in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

The crash occurred at Belan, Moone, Athy, Co. Kildare.

MORE NEWS: Missing N.I. woman’s Audi A3 discovered near river - P.S.N.I. warn public ‘not to enter water for any reason’



The emergency services located the crash site at approximately 4.30am on Friday.

The bodies of the two men, one of whom was 70 years-old and the other in his late 50s, have been removed from the crash site to the mortuary in Naas General Hospital, Co. Kildare.

The search was carried out by Gardaí with the assistance of Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue 116.

The Air Accident Investigation unit are currently at scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.

MORE NEWS: Abortion debate one casualty of media ‘punch-up’ culture

