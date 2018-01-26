Two deny murdering top loyalist Gilmour

Two men yesterday denied murdering a Co Antrim loyalist and attempting to murder two of his friends as part on an ongoing feud.

Samuel David McMaw (29) and 36-year-old Brian McLean have been jointly charged with murdering George ‘Geordie’ Gilmour.

The 44-year old died after gunmen opened fire on his car in the Woodburn estate in Carrickfergus on March 14 last year.

McMaw and McLean, whose addresses were given as HMP Maghaberry, replied “not guilty” to the charge.

The accused also denied two charges of attempted murder, as well as possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life. All three offences are dated March 13 last year.

After the pair entered ‘not guilty’ pleas at Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice Colton asked if a date for the trial has been set.

The judge was then informed by a prosecuting QC that the Crown is in the process of considering whether or not to proceed with charges against a “third person”.

The barrister said “further consultation” was needed before the Crown reached a decision, which is expected next week.

Mr Justice Colton said it would not be prudent to set a date for the trial until a decision is made.

The judge listed the case to be reviewed in a fortnight.

McMaw and McLean were remanded back into custody.