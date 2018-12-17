Two Irish commentators challenge Dublin over the Brexit border backstop

Two leading commentators in the Republic of Ireland have challenged their government’s insistence on the Irish border backstop.

Dan O’Brien and Eoghan Harris, were both writing for Ireland’s Independent newspaper titles.

Mr O’Brien, a pro EU economist, wrote on Sunday: “If Britain does not agree to the terms of departure on offer from the EU and proceeds toward a no deal, whether intentionally or more likely by default, the Irish government should rethink its position on the backstop to avoid the worst possible outcome for everyone.

“This would not be easy. One of the many reasons that putting the backstop on the negotiating table was a miscalculation was because it has — inevitably — become politically totemic. No elected representative publicly opposes it and the media has embraced it, asking few questions about what is one of the biggest foreign policy decisions in this state’s history.”

Mr O’Brien suggests a number of ways forward: a referendum in Northern Ireland on NI the staying in the EU customs union and single market, customs checks only on the Irish side of the border, legally binding commitments from London that no infrastructure would ever return to the northern side of the border or a greater role for Dublin in NI affairs.

Mr Harris, a one-time republican and long time revisionist, who insists on calling Sinn Fein “the Provos”, praises Mr O’Brien in his own column as one of the few commentators other than him to question the backstop.

“Last May, he warned that Leo Varadkar may have painted us into a corner last November by looking for and securing a legally binding backstop. From the start, I shared O’Brien’s fears, said so, and suggested alternatives.

“Back in 2016, when there was still unionist goodwill, I believe we should have approached the border issue as a political problem to be solved at a local level.”

He adds: “I also believe Bertie Ahern or Enda Kenny would have found a solution by speaking to unionists rather than running to the EU.”

Mr Harris writes: “Back in 2016, Arlene Foster was adamant about wanting a soft border. But instead of the Taoiseach trying for a local political solution within the island, he repeatedly alienated unionists of all persuasions, refusing to accept they had rational fears based on facts.

“Thanks to his green rhetoric and the support of an equally green media, by now 99pc of the Irish people think the DUP is a party of dumb dinosaurs who don’t know what’s good for us is naturally good for them.

“We should beware of wondering why others don’t want the things we think they should want - and this also applies to choosing Christmas presents.”