Police have appealed for information following a burglary that took place sometime between 6.30 and 11pm last night (Wednesday, April 18) in the Portadown Road area of Tandragee.

A number of items have been stolen including two laptops and a distinctive SNAP ON branded car diagnostic computer.

If you have any information that would assist with the investigation please contact us on 101 a quoting serial 1496 of 18.04.2018