Two men are killed in car crash outside Moy

Two men were killed in a car crash in Co Armagh today.

A further three people were injured in the accident.

The PSNI tweeted tonight: “Two men have died following a three vehicle RTC on the Dungannon Rd just outside Moy around 1.40pm this afternoon.

“A man and two women were also injured.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 699 03/02/19.”

The local MP, Michelle Gildernew of Sinn Fein, put out a message of condolence on Twitter.

“Devastating news coming through about a fatal accident near the Moy today. God love them and their families.”