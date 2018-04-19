Two men arrested in murder probe after body found on street

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a body was found on the street in north Belfast.

The body was found in Orient Gardens, Belfast last night, Wednesday. The men who have been arrested are aged 26 and 28.

PSNI

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan has appealed to anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 10pm and who has any information to get in touch touch.

Local DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he did not know any specific information, but from the circumstances believed it was most likely not a politically related incident.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly told the media that he understood the victim was a foreign national who lived in a flat nearby.

Media footage this morning showed a small pool of blood about a foot long on the footpath outside a corner house into which forensic officers in white boiler suits were walking.

There were unconfirmed reports that the man was found by a passing motorist.

When police announced on Twitter last night that they were dealing with “an ongoing incident” at Orient Gardens, it prompted a range of speculation on the social media platform.

One user said they had heard that someone had been shot and killed, but another user who claimed to be only meters away said they had not heard anything of that nature.

However the PSNI have not yet confirmed any such details.

North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said: “There is real shock and sadness across North Belfast following the death of a man here. I understand that the police have now opened an investigation.

“The thoughts of all of us in the SDLP are with his family at this difficult time.

Her party colleague Councillor Paul McCusker said it “is vitally important” that anyone who saw anything should contact the PSNI.

Gerry Kelly MLA also appealed for anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.

“News of this death has shocked the local area,” he said. “While the circumstances of the man’s death are unclear at this time, the PSNI have stated that they are treating the death as murder.

“I would appeal to anyone with information which may assist the police to bring it forward.”

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1380 18/04/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent and anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.