It was reported at around 1.25pm on Wednesday afternoon that there was an ongoing fight at the house involving a number of men.

When officers arrived a short time later, two men were found with injuries indicating they had been seriously assaulted.

Two men, aged 26 and 27, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences including kidnapping, grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and false imprisonment.

Rogers Place, Castlereagh

The 26 -year-old has since been released on police bail while the 27-year-old remains in custody.

The investigation into the full circumstances of this incident is ongoing and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 935 01/02/23.

