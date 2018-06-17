Two men hospitalised after slurry incident

Two men have been taken to hospital following an slurry incident on a Co Londonderry farm on Saturday.

The incident, involving a man aged in his 40s and another aged in his 70s, happened on a farm on Ballyhanedin Road in the Claudy area around 4pm, police said.

The NI Ambulance Service dispatched two A&E crews and an ambulance officer. The charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

Follwing initial assessment and treatment at the scene, the two men were taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.