Two men who died in Mournes named locally

Two men who died following separate falls in the Mourne Mountains yesterday have been named locally.

One of the men was a former RUC officer who had risen to the rank of Chief Superintendent, Robert Robinson, who lived in Banbridge.

Handout photo taken from the Twitter page of @PSNIAirSupport of a support aircraft in the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland after two men died in separate falls.

The other man was Sean Byrne, from the Camlough area of Co Armagh.

The walkers were killed within an hour of each other on Sunday.

The first fatal incident happened on the Wee Binnian hill shortly before 12pm. The second man fell to his death on the Slieve Commedagh mountain just before 1pm.

Another man was injured in a third falling incident, in an area known as the Saddle, around 2.30pm. He sustained a broken ankle.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances in the deaths.

